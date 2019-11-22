Home
11/22/19 8:50am
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Randy Rainbow Reviews This Week In Impeachment Inquiry
He's Just a GURL Who'll QUID PRO QUO! (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Thanks, Randy Rainbow! (video contains an eff-bomb)
Open thread below...
Misc