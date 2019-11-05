Why Does Sherrod Brown Still Hope GOP Senators Will Take Impeachment Seriously?

Stephen Colbert discussed the procedures for an impeachment trial in the Senate with Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who was plugging his new book, "Desk 88."

"When it comes to the Senate, what's that going to be like? A jury of 100 people seems a little excessive. Twelve is hard to wrangle. Who is going to be in charge of the Democrats?" Colbert asked.

Sen. Brown said he didn't think anyone was in charge.

"I think we're told -- I've never been through this and most senators have, I believe we're told we have to remain silent every hour of every day until the trial is over," he said.

"You can't talk -- which is a constitutional crisis of its own," Colbert quipped. "You can't talk to each other or have phones. Which will be the hardest?"

Brown said his wife (columnist Connie Schultz) told him "it's hardest for me not to talk that long."

He went on to praise Nancy Pelosi and called her "the best legislative leaders since Lyndon Johnson and maybe more. So I trust her to do this right, I expect the impeachment to happen. We will have this trial and what I'm hopeful is, the hundred senators, just like in a court of law, doesn't listen to public opinion, a jury doesn't listen to public opinion, the hundred of us should base this on the facts and the evidence.

"I'm hopeful the Republicans and Democrats alike take it that seriously."

He's an optimistic sort, isn't he? That's the problem with decent people. They always assume others are as decent as they are. Or maybe he's putting on an optimistic face because he still hopes to persuade Republicans.

But let's face facts: The Republican party has descended even farther into a full-blown racketeering organization. They are criminals. The ones who perhaps aren't corrupt? They're complicit. Omerta! "We're all family, right?" as the genial Paul Ryan said about Russian money.

I would love to think some Republican senators would vote to convict, but nah. Who might that be? "Principled libertarian" Rand Paul, who was at a Trump rally in Kentucky last night calling for the release of the whistleblower's name?

We have some dark times ahead of us.