A media #fail tale in three tweets:

Trump supporters at the president's rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania tell CBS News their thoughts on impeachment and the possibility of his removal: "It would become the second Civil War." https://t.co/jPUmfWREbX pic.twitter.com/bzT0v9oaWN — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2019

Editor's note: After publication of this video, CBS News learned that the second man interviewed is Will Johnson, a media personality who has contributed to InfoWars. — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2019

Okay, CBS: Tell us now what you are going to do to prevent this before the next election. How are you going to be more responsible in vetting what you put on the air?



And why do you focus on the most extremist, often MAGA, voices instead of a fair cross-section of the US? — Valkyrie (@ValkyrieRiding) December 12, 2019

I couldn't have said it better than @ValyrieRiding myself. And the first guy suggesting his .357 Magnum makes his argument airtight, is a responsible thing to air as well?

We're in the middle of a war already. The enemy is engaged in psychological war against the facts, common sense, and governmental competence.

Shame on CBS for giving airtime to crazy people, for ratings.