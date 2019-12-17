Winter Donation Drive

Drumming Up 80s Nostalgia With The Christmas Advertising

Wanna see a holiday advert for the ages? Get ready for some pint-sized star power on the drums in tonight's Open Thread.
By Aliza Worthington

'Tis the season for advertisers to really show us what they got, and lemme tell you they struck paydirt with this Christmas ad. A department store in England, Argos, nabbed this adorable 9-year-old kiddo to star in their ad featuring 80s music nostalgia and some sweet daddy-daughter vibes.

Her name is Nandi Bushell, and you can see her not only above in the advertisement, but below jamming with Lenny Kravitz, appearing on the Ellen show, and on her own YouTube channel, where she has nearly seven thousand subscribers.

Give kids the gift of music, and don't forget girls can kick ass on the drums, too.

Enjoy!

Open Thread below.


