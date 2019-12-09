Even Fox News Must Admit, IG Report Is Death Of FISA Conspiracy Theories

I can't put it better than Acyn Torabi on Twitter:

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of Fox News viewers suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

Turns out the IG Report made public today concludes that the FISA warrants and investigation into the activities of Carter Page were NOT "politically biased" and were instead legitimate investigations (which, by the way, netted 37 indictments from the Trump campaign including Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort and his personal fixer/attorney Michael Cohen, both in jail).

With the #IGReport vindicating the FBI's investigation into Trump's treason with Russia, driving a spike through QAnon's "Deep State" conspiracy theory, it's a good time to remind everyone the concept of a "Deep State" was propaganda Trump adopted from Turkish dictator Erdoğan. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) December 9, 2019

And the QAnon people are hella disappointed. What about the deeeeep state?

To the men and women of the FBI - again today it has been independently verified that you are honest, hard working protectors of the Citizens of the Nation. I hope others will join in with me in saying “THANK YOU” for the work you do to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/atG6BHPlAo — Patrick Scott (@PmSisme) December 9, 2019

put differently, Justice Department Inspector General has found that all those attacks on the FBI by Trump, his WH, and GOP lawmakers the last three years have been complete BS — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 9, 2019

Of course, Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr, and his chief Senatorial Toady Lindsey Graham, are lying about the report.

This AG Barr statement:



“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2019

It is time for William Barr to be impeached.