Even Fox News Must Admit, IG Report Is Death Of FISA Conspiracy Theories

Womp womp Hannity has only been going on about "the FISA warrants!!!" for a bazzillion episodes.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
I can't put it better than Acyn Torabi on Twitter:

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of Fox News viewers suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

Turns out the IG Report made public today concludes that the FISA warrants and investigation into the activities of Carter Page were NOT "politically biased" and were instead legitimate investigations (which, by the way, netted 37 indictments from the Trump campaign including Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort and his personal fixer/attorney Michael Cohen, both in jail).

And the QAnon people are hella disappointed. What about the deeeeep state?

Of course, Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr, and his chief Senatorial Toady Lindsey Graham, are lying about the report.

It is time for William Barr to be impeached.

