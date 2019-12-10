Conspiracy? Why Are Usual Suspects Lying About IG Report?

The IG report flattened any claim that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.
So allies of the so-called president simply went on Fox News and said the opposite was true. Really.
Jeffrey Toobin calls out the organized nature of those lies. (I call it a conspiracy because let's get real.)
JEFFREY TOOBIN: There has been this tremendous lying operation, even by the standards of the Trump administration. It did say that certain lower level FBI employees behaved improperly, and in a seriously bad way, but at the core accusation that the FBI targeted the Trump campaign, spied on the Trump campaign, is just a complete repudiation in this report. And, you know, to pretend otherwise is just a disgrace.
And it's working with the base, of course.