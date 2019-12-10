Conspiracy? Why Are Usual Suspects Lying About IG Report?

The IG report flattened any claim that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.

So allies of the so-called president simply went on Fox News and said the opposite was true. Really.

Fox News has spent the last 3 hours telling their viewers that the Horowitz report says the exact opposite of what it actually says — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 10, 2019

As I watch the @GOP lie and lie about what the IG report says, it becomes more clear than ever - this political party is NOT the GOP of old, it is a clear and present danger to the United States, because when there is no truth, there can be no survival of democracy. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 10, 2019

Jeffrey Toobin calls out the organized nature of those lies. (I call it a conspiracy because let's get real.)

JEFFREY TOOBIN: There has been this tremendous lying operation, even by the standards of the Trump administration. It did say that certain lower level FBI employees behaved improperly, and in a seriously bad way, but at the core accusation that the FBI targeted the Trump campaign, spied on the Trump campaign, is just a complete repudiation in this report. And, you know, to pretend otherwise is just a disgrace.

And it's working with the base, of course.

Lying about what's in the IG report, like lying about what's in the Mueller report, may be morally repugnant, but it's sound strategy: few people will ever read it, fewer will read it carefully and follow it, and most will just accept characterizations of it. — TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 10, 2019