Conspiracy? Why Are Usual Suspects Lying About IG Report?

The lies being told about the conclusions of the Russian Investigation IG report are very organized.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
The IG report flattened any claim that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.

So allies of the so-called president simply went on Fox News and said the opposite was true. Really.

Jeffrey Toobin calls out the organized nature of those lies. (I call it a conspiracy because let's get real.)

JEFFREY TOOBIN: There has been this tremendous lying operation, even by the standards of the Trump administration. It did say that certain lower level FBI employees behaved improperly, and in a seriously bad way, but at the core accusation that the FBI targeted the Trump campaign, spied on the Trump campaign, is just a complete repudiation in this report. And, you know, to pretend otherwise is just a disgrace.

And it's working with the base, of course.


