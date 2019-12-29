Fox's Ed Henry Shrugs Off Lie About Trump Home Alone 2 Cameo As 'Frivolous'

As we discussed here this Saturday, Trump's propagandists over on State-Run TV Fox "news" had a field day playing the conservative victimhood game for Dear Leader with multiple whine-fests on the network crying about the Canada's CBC TV editing out Trump's cameo appearance in Home Alone 2.

As Ellen explained over at News Hounds this Sunday, Ed Henry's conspiracy theory on the cameo last week was "spectacularly ignorant and/or dishonest":

Did “straight news” correspondent Ed Henry do any research before spouting off his false conspiracy theory that Canada censored Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2? Or did Henry just ignore the facts in order to suck up to Dear Leader? A few days ago, while Henry was moonlighting from his job as chief national correspondent and before picking up his new gig as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom, he was moonlighting as an opinion host on Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends. In case you missed this latest Fox poutrage, Canadian television cut Dear Leader’s Home Alone 2 cameo in order to make room for commercials in 2014, long before Canada’s prime minister was caught laughing at Trump, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, at a NATO summit reception. In fact, Canada's prime minister at the time was a conservative. Yet Henry misleadingly declared, “They needed to leave room for commercials – that’s the one part, that’s six or seven seconds.” Actually, no. Canada’s CBC TV said other scenes were cut, too – a total of eight minutes worth. Henry seems to have done no fact checking before spouting off his falsehood. Instead, Henry continued spreading his fake news with a projection about other people’s lack of reason. “How bad is your Trump derangement syndrome for you to cut that out of a happy movie?” Henry “asked.”

Henry was asked about his appearance on this Sunday's Media Buzz during a softball interview with his fellow Fox host Howard Kurtz, and Henry rather than admit that the segment was just one more example of how the network will lie about anything and everything if they think they can keep their viewers worked into a lather day in and day out, Henry gave a half-hearted non-apology "apology" and dismissed what he and his fellow Fox & Friends hosts did as simply "being frivolous."