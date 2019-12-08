Rep. Nadler On GOP Opposition To Impeachment: They Can Be 'Patriots Or Partisans'

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler pushed back on CNN host Dana Bash's assertion that Democrats are somehow the ones causing impeachment to be a politically divisive issue when there's not a single Republican willing to vote for it:

BASH: So, right now, you are moving forward with impeachment proceedings against a Republican president without support from even one congressional Republican.

Is it fair to say that this impeachment, in your words from back then, will produce divisiveness and bitterness in our politics for years to come?

NADLER: No.

I think what puts bitterness and divisiveness into our politics is the conduct of the president, who calls -- who questions the patriotism of people who don't agree with him, who calls political opponents human scum, who talks about the fake press, who derides the judiciary, who questions -- who attacks all our democratic institutions.

And the fact of the matter is that the polling says that 70 percent of the American people know that what he did was wrong. And, yes, it will be up to -- it's up to us now in the House, and presumably will be up to the senators, to see if we will and if the senators will put the welfare of the country and patriotism above partisan considerations or not.

BASH: So, you are willing to impeach the president with no Republican votes, correct?

NADLER: We're going to impeach the president -- if we're going to impeach the president, we will impeach him on adequate and urgent grounds to defend our democratic republic.

BASH: And if there's no Republican votes, so be it?

NADLER: It's up to them to decide whether they want to be patriots or partisans.