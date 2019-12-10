Meet Rudy Giuliani's Mystery 20-year-old Spokeswoman

Politico has this wild story of Rudy Giuliani's new spokeswoman. Her main claims to fame before this hiring were being a minor Instagram star in conservative circles and a reputation for serial exaggeration and a wildly inflated resumé. The Politico version is quite long and detailed, but GQ has sort of the Coles notes version up.

As Raw Story notes,

Source: GQ

While Giuliani has been busy representing Trump, the former New York City mayor also has had his own unusual spokesperson: Christianné Allen, a 20-year-old little-known Instagram personality who has been working for Giuliani since September. In a new story out Tuesday, Politico tried to learn more about Allen, who seemingly appeared from nowhere yet boasts a prodigious resumé. A friend of Giuliani's told Politico, "Nobody can figure out who the eff she is or how she got in there."

More than anything else, Allen seems to be a serial exaggerator, claiming many titles that are highly embellished or outright fictional. She reportedly secured an internship on Trump's campaign in Virginia by claiming, falsely, that she was the niece of George Allen, the former senator and governor of Virginia. She later referred to herself as a "campaign spokesperson," and claimed in a speech that she was forced to quit high school "due to controversy over my Trump internship," neither of which were true.

...

There's a relatively straightforward reason that Giuliani might have chosen Allen: he may be struggling to find anyone more experienced who's willing to work for him. Like his boss, Trump, Giuliani has developed a reputation of being hard to work with and professionally unreliable. And he's become such a liability that Trump himself is casting doubt on their relationship. When Trump was asked in October if Giuliani was still his lawyer, Trump replied simply, "I don't know."