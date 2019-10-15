Politics
Rudy Giuliani's Attorney Jon Sales Bails Out

With just two weeks on the job, former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sales reportedly quits as Rudy Giuliani's attorney.
By David
Image from: Screen Shot RNC 2016

With just two weeks on the job, an attorney for Rudy Giuliani is reportedly already parting ways with his client.

Earlier this month, Giuliani tapped former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale to head up his legal team.

“He 100 percent did not do anything illegal,” Sale insisted at the time.

CNN reporter Erica Orden revealed on Monday that Sale would no longer be working for Giuliani. No additional details were immediately available.

Sale’s departure was announced soon after Giuliani said on Tuesday that he would not comply with subpoenas from House Democrats.

Earlier this week, Giuliani’s business partner resigned from their security company.


