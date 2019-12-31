Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

Happy New Year's Eve, Crooks and Liars! I want to thank our hosts and all of the Round-Up Readers for being a YUGE part of my year. It is an honor and a privilege to host the Round-Up, and I look forward to you be part of my 2020. Let's hope Dina Carroll has it right and that 2020 is a perfect year for all of us. And now let's get to some links!

The Psy of Life want us to vote. Me too!

Notes to Ponder gives us a shocking lesson in demography using Google Maps.

Scholars and Rogues tells us that the answer is never more guns.

Bonus Track: Nothing in the Rulebook reports that the death of physical books is an exaggeration (to paraphrase Mark Twain).

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.