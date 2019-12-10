Winter Donation Drive

Schiff: Impeachment Delayed Lets Trump Cheat 'One More Time"

Rep. Adam Schiff makes a clear case for impeachment now. Court decisions on privilege take months, and Donald Trump is cheating in the 2020 election now.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
This clip, combined with Eric Swalwell's brilliant set up yesterday, make the case for impeachment of Donald Trump.

Schiff pointed out that it took eight months to get one court decision reversing the Trump White House's obstruction of witnesses. Eight months to get Don McGahn to testify.

That is why Congress can't postpone impeachment until they gather more evidence.

"The argument, 'why don't you just wait' amounts to this: Why don't you just let him cheat in one more election? Why not let him just cheat one more time? Why not let him have foreign help just one more time?" said Schiff.

Not to mention Trump continues to claim blanket immunity from TESTIFYING. He's not only committing abuse of power in requesting foreign help, he's obstructing Congress today.


