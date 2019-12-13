Winter Donation Drive

Trump Sets A New Tweet-Per-Day Record

Trump uses Twitter as his baby-ego pacifier. And claims he's hard at work. Sad! (open thread)
By Tengrain

Above video from DG, 2016. And The Associated Press reports...

Tweet that: Trump appears to hit record for daily tweets

I guess the impeachment is improving his productivity:

“The president’s @realDonaldTrump account had tweeted and retweeted 115 times by late Thursday night, marking what could be his most active day on the platform yet.

“The avalanche came as the House Judiciary Committee pressed toward a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against him.

“Trump has noticeably ramped up his tweeting during the impeachment inquiry. He tweeted 77 times Wednesday and 105 times Sunday, repeatedly declaring his innocence and retweeting comments and video of supporters defending his conduct.”

And he still managed to get in 18 holes of golf.

The man works his short fingers to the bone.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Open thread below...


