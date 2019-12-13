Trump Sets A New Tweet-Per-Day Record

Above video from DG, 2016. And The Associated Press reports...

Tweet that: Trump appears to hit record for daily tweets

I guess the impeachment is improving his productivity:

“The president’s @realDonaldTrump account had tweeted and retweeted 115 times by late Thursday night, marking what could be his most active day on the platform yet.

“The avalanche came as the House Judiciary Committee pressed toward a historic vote to approve articles of impeachment against him.

“Trump has noticeably ramped up his tweeting during the impeachment inquiry. He tweeted 77 times Wednesday and 105 times Sunday, repeatedly declaring his innocence and retweeting comments and video of supporters defending his conduct.”