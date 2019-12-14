Vicente Fox Launches His 2020 Campaign With This Hat Filled Video #VicenteFox2020

The former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, has kicked off his 2020 campaign (#VicenteFox2020) with this hilarious video mocking Donald Trump's ugly red hats. Some of the awesome slogans embroidered on the cheaply made, ketchup colored, red MAGA hats include:

"ALWAYS ASK BEFORE GRABBING A PUSSY"

"65 MILLION IS MORE THAN 62 MILLION"

"PUTIN IS NOT MY PAPI"

"TRUMP HAS BABY FINGERS"

and my personal favorite:

"NOT AFRAID OF STAIRS"

Which hat would you wear to show your support for Vicente Fox 2020? Kidding. He is not actually running - and that is the point. Anyone is better than Donald Trump - and that is made clear in the video when a few other objects are suggested as replacement's.

I would vote for a head of lettuce over Donald Trump. Enjoy the video!