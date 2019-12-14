Winter Donation Drive

Vicente Fox Launches His 2020 Campaign With This Hat Filled Video #VicenteFox2020

Vicente Fox is launching his 2020 campaign with an array of witty red hats.
By Red Painter
30 min ago by Aliza Worthington
The former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, has kicked off his 2020 campaign (#VicenteFox2020) with this hilarious video mocking Donald Trump's ugly red hats. Some of the awesome slogans embroidered on the cheaply made, ketchup colored, red MAGA hats include:

"ALWAYS ASK BEFORE GRABBING A PUSSY"

"65 MILLION IS MORE THAN 62 MILLION"

"PUTIN IS NOT MY PAPI"

"TRUMP HAS BABY FINGERS"

and my personal favorite:

"NOT AFRAID OF STAIRS"

Which hat would you wear to show your support for Vicente Fox 2020? Kidding. He is not actually running - and that is the point. Anyone is better than Donald Trump - and that is made clear in the video when a few other objects are suggested as replacement's.

I would vote for a head of lettuce over Donald Trump. Enjoy the video!


