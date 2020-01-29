C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Moodists

Formed in Melbourne late in 1980, The Moodists released their debut single "Where the Trees Walk Downhill" in 1981. After a couple of other releases, the band relocated to London, England and released a couple more singles, EP's and their only full length album, 1984's Thirsty's Calling.

Making music that one music journalist described as "unnerving, avant-garage rock noise," the band never really broke through and are a bit unsung heroes of such a sound today.

Tonight, let's listen to that first single. If it's something you dig, I also played a track from their 1983 release Engine Shudder in my latest podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?