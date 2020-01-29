Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Moodists

There's a tap on your shoulder
By Dale Merrill

Formed in Melbourne late in 1980, The Moodists released their debut single "Where the Trees Walk Downhill" in 1981. After a couple of other releases, the band relocated to London, England and released a couple more singles, EP's and their only full length album, 1984's Thirsty's Calling.

Making music that one music journalist described as "unnerving, avant-garage rock noise," the band never really broke through and are a bit unsung heroes of such a sound today.

Tonight, let's listen to that first single. If it's something you dig, I also played a track from their 1983 release Engine Shudder in my latest podcast.

What are you listening to tonight?

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.