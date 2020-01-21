Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Spizzenergi

Is this the start of my insanity?
By Dale Merrill

It was thirty years ago this week that the first UK Indie Chart was published. The chart was started because since the breakthrough of punk and labels independent of the large companies that sprouted up started having top 10 hits in the UK Singles Chart. The problem was though that chart success was limited since the official top 40 was based on sales at large chains and sales at the many of mom & pop record shops were not given a fair shake in the sales count.

The first number one on that chart? Spizzenergi. The song, "Where's Captain Kirk", led BBC DJ John Peel to declare it as "the only Star Trek tribute worthy of the Enterprise's jukebox".

What are you listening to tonight?

