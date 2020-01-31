Harvard Law Scholar Dershowitz Cited To Defend Himself? Calls Alan 'A Joke'

During the Senate Impeachment trial, Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz made one of the most moronic statements ever uttered by an attorney defending any politician.

Dersh claimed "maladministration" was equal to "abuse of power" which he then claimed the framers deemed not an impeachable crime.

And for his legal argument, he used an op-ed written by Nikolas Bowie during the Senate trial to prove his point.

And like so many Trump surrogates before him, Alan Dershowitz rewrote reality and inexplicably claimed that Prof. Bowie's article justified his outrageous theories -- even though the article explicitly refutes his very arguments and tells the reader Trump is guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Jeffrey Toobin mocked Dershowitz earlier in the week and said, "The best you can do is quote a scholar who thinks you’re wrong. That’s the best you can do?”

The next evening Anderson Cooper invited Nikolas Bowie on the air to ask his opinion about Dershowitz using his own views to justify his Trump defense.

Bowie said, "Abuse of power is a crime and there are people around the country who have been convicted it of it recently."

"Maladministration, is an 18th-century term for doing a bad thing at your job. Not filing papers correctly...".

"But to equate that with criminal corruption? That's a joke," Bowie said.