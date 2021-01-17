Politics
Alan Dershowitz: I'll Represent Kayleigh McEnany For Free If Harvard Rescinds Her Degree

Law professor Alan Dershowitz announced on Sunday that he would offer free legal representation to any person who has their college diploma revoked after supporting President Donald Trump's election lies.
"There is a campaign building at Harvard to rescind and revoke the degrees of Trump officials and allies, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Sen. Ted Cruz," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced on Sunday.

Dershowitz reacted: "I will represent pro bono any Harvard graduate who has his or her degree rescinded based on politics. The great danger is this is coming from our future leaders. You know, McCarthyism was a thing of the past that came from the right. This is coming from people on the left who are our future leaders. It has to be fought at every turn."

Glen Greenwald, who was also on the Fox News panel, argued that Trump should pardon Edward Snowden and Julian Assange because they are "being persecuted" by "the deep state."

"They've been punished and they've suffered for years now," Greenwald said of the two men who have skirted prison sentences in the United States.

"I think it's time for them to come home," he insisted.

