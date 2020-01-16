Martha McSally Goes Nuts On CNN Reporter: 'You're A Liberal Hack!'

Apparently asking a straightforward question to a sitting Republican Senator is “too liberal” for many members of the Republican Party in the age of Trump.

Manu Raju, senior congressional correspondent for CNN, caught up to Senator McSally and asked her if she would consider new evidence in the Senate impeachment trial.

Manu asked it exactly that way: "Senator McSally, should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial?"

That is as straightforward a question as any politician could ask for, but her response was totally off-the-wall.

She replied, "Man, you’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you."

“You’re not going to comment?” Raju asked.

“You’re a liberal hack,” McSally repeated.

This is especially relevant after the live interview Lev Parnas gave to the media yesterday, which shed more light on the insidious and illegal operation conducted by Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Her venomous response was totally out of line.

Can you imagine if a Democratic senator called Fox News' John Roberts a conservative hack and walked away refusing to answer his basic questions?

It's time to vote McSally out in 2020 along with Trump.

UPDATE: (Frances Langum) OMG McSally posted video herself because she thinks it makes her look GOOD.

The idea that you think this makes you look good is kind of hilarious.



But good try. pic.twitter.com/MKdWFvDJtR — PoorlyDrawnPolitics (@PoliticsPoorly) January 16, 2020

Cool. Thanks for sharing video confirming you rudely hurled insults over a reasonable question regarding your duties as an elected official. Oh wait. That’s right. You weren’t elected. — Jennifer Van Goethem (@jvgtweet) January 16, 2020

Several people responded to McSally indicating they were contributing to her opponent's campaign. That would be Mark Kelly, Astronaut.