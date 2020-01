Lara Trump is a fully formed Trump, didja hear?

At a recent campaign event she joked about Joe Biden's stutter. Such a classy look for her, doncha think?

"I feel kind of sad for Biden ... I'm supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time they turn to him I'm like, 'Joe can you get it out? Let's get the words out Joe.’” she told the giggling MAGA assembly.

Money can't buy class, Lara.

Lara Trump taunting Biden a/b speech is pure projection. It does nothing to stop Trump's advancing dementia & obvious breakdown of speaking skills. She's in denial & lashes out to feel good. Fast fwd to 2023- she'll be too busy to visit him in his quasi prison/nursing home set up — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) January 17, 2020

Imagine choosing to be married to this guy and insulting others. pic.twitter.com/pS7dKe9sVn — Their crimes don't stop neither should webrant🍑🌿 (@web_rant) January 17, 2020

So, everyone with a speech impediment or is related to someone with a speech impediment should know that the Trump campaign is MOCKING YOU. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) January 17, 2020

Why am I still shocked by this?

My son has a severe stutter. I sincerely hate this family. They're pure evil. — Lauren (@sequinpants) January 17, 2020