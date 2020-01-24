Rep. Ayanna Pressley Clobbers Betsy DeVos For Comparing Slavery To Abortion

Oh, Betsy. You're not very bright, are you?

To be honest, I've never met a forced-birther (I refuse to call them "pro-life,") who was all that intelligent. I say this from years of experience as a clinic defense volunteer/escort. That doesn't stop them from spewing forth their offensive comparisons, fallacious theories, and bad "science" all in the furtherance of controlling the bodies of women, and their sexual and reproductive lives.

Enter Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. She spoke at the Colorado Christian Dinner, and compared today's Pro-Choice movement to the nineteenth century's pro-slavery movement. DeVos even claimed Abraham Lincoln would have agreed with her.

According to CommonDreams.Org ,

During the Colorado Christian dinner in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening, DeVos invoked former President Abraham Lincoln and said "he too contended with the 'pro-choice' arguments of his day." "They suggested that a state's choice to be slave or to be free had no moral question in it," DeVos said. "Well, President Lincoln reminded those pro-choicers that there is a vast portion of the American people that do not look upon that matter as being this very little thing. They look upon it as a vast moral evil." "Lincoln was right about the slavery 'choice' then, and he would be right about the life 'choice' today," she said. "Because as it's been said: Freedom is not about doing what we want. Freedom is about having the right to do what we ought."

This didn't sit well with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who not only happens to be of the highly-melanin-blessed persuasion, but also chair of the House Abortion Access Task Force.

Dear Betsy,



As a Black woman & the Chair of the abortion access task force, I invite you to come by the Hill and say this to my face.



Would welcome the opportunity to educate you.



Regards,

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley https://t.co/Yx2EToUdLI — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 24, 2020

Who's taking bets about whether or not Betsy will take Rep. Pressley up on her offer?

Because another thing I happen to know about these forced birthers is that they are f*cking cowards. So, when called out by people with integrity and strength on their BS, they run for the hills. They will weaponize anyone else's tragedy to further their own cause, but when confronted on it, they crumble. Take the Holocaust. Take Black Lives Matter. They make it theirs in the grossest way possible, but challenged by an actual Jew or an actual Black person? You can almost see them pull their invisible KKK hood over their heads.

They call me an Auschwitz guard while I'm escorting? I ask them why they're okay with God ordering the murder of innocent, already-alive Egyptian babies in Exodus. They have nothing.

They hold signs saying, "If Black Lives Matter, why are Black babies murdered here?" As if all those white folks give a good goddamn about the substance of the BLM movement. So, when a Black man charges across the street to ask them what the hell they think they mean with that bullsh*t, they stammer, "Hold on, lemme get my Black friend to talk to you..." and they push their one Black anti-choicer in front of them if he happens to have shown up that day.

So, does it surprise me that Betsy made this stupid, illogical, offensive comparison in order to further misogyny and hypocritical Christian control of women in the (false) name of morality? Not a bit. She will never take Rep. Pressley up on her offer to get educated. She hasn't the courage, and she hasn't the brains.