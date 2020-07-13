Rep. Ayanna Pressley To Betsy DeVos: 'I Wouldn't Trust You To Care For A House Plant'

Via the Hill, Rep. Ayanna Presley spoke for many of us when she clapped back at the impenetrable word salad dished up by Betsy DeVos, the incompetent secretary of education, as she danced around questions about her department's plans to reopen schools:

(D-Mass.) swiped at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday after the Trump administration official doubled down on her push for students to return to school.

In a tweet knocking DeVos on Sunday afternoon, the first-term lawmaker directly called her out, writing, “@BetsyDeVosED you have no plan. Teachers, kids and parents are fearing for their lives.”

“You point to a private sector that has put profits over people and claimed the lives of thousands of essential workers. I wouldn’t trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child,” she continued.