Sen. Kamala Harris Makes Justice Roberts Read Trump's Access Hollywood Quote

Senator Kamala Harris continues to outshine nearly all others in the Senate when it comes to sheer badassery. Even thought she is not the one up there cross-examining witnesses, like she did during the confirmation hearings of Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Harris made her shrewd maneuvering known with this question she sent up to Chief Justice John Roberts.

ROBERTS: Thank you. The question from Senator Harris is for the House Managers. President Nixon said, quote, "When the president does it that means that it is not illegal." End quote. Before he was elected, president Trump said, quote, "When you're a star they let you do it, you can do anything," end quote. After he was elected, president Trump said that Article 2 of the Constitution gives him, quote, "the right to do whatever he wants as president." End quote. These statements suggest that each of them believed that the president is above the law. A belief reflected in the improper actions that both presidents took to affect their re-election campaigns. If the Senate fails the hold the president accountable for misconduct, how would that undermine the integrity of our system of justice?

The point about undermining the integrity of our justice system is important, and all, but can we for just a moment or three appreciate that she managed to get the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to read Trump's words from the Access Hollywood tape directly into the record of the Senate impeachment trial??? I mean, that was some pretty extraordinary cleverness, right there.

This is perhaps one of the most wild things I’ve ever seen, @KamalaHarris having United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts read into the record Trump’s Access Hollywood comments: “When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/0b6nDv58tm — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 29, 2020

As if THAT weren't enough, Senator Kamala Harris sent up a question that not only brought Lev Parnas' name into the chamber, but had SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts reading the words Trump spoke on the tape Igor Fruman secretly recorded. "Take her out."

"The House of Representatives is in now possession of a tape of President Trump saying..."Get rid of her, get her out tomorrow. I don't care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Ok? Do it."



Heck yes! Question from Kamala Harris and Patty Murray of the House Managers



The House in possession of a tape where Trump said of ambassador Yovanovitch, "take her out. Do it" in company of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Will more info come out after this?



Sen @PattyMurray also joined in that question.



It's not, I do not think, a coincidence, that two women Senators did not let Trump's attempt to smear and threaten a woman public servant go unnoticed. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 29, 2020

The way Kamala Harris is getting Chief Justice Roberts to read Trump's own incriminating words against him out loud by including them in her questions and discussing Lev Parnas is brilliant. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 29, 2020

She has never, and never will let any fool or criminal get away with ANYTHING, and for that reason, she has the respect and gratitude of millions of regular folks who love to see strong women make bullies cry.