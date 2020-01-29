Politics
Sen. Kamala Harris Makes Justice Roberts Read Trump's Access Hollywood Quote

It was remarkable to hear the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court reading Donald Trump's lies, boasts and threats into the Senate record. We have Kamala Harris to thank for that.
By Aliza Worthington
Senator Kamala Harris continues to outshine nearly all others in the Senate when it comes to sheer badassery. Even thought she is not the one up there cross-examining witnesses, like she did during the confirmation hearings of Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Harris made her shrewd maneuvering known with this question she sent up to Chief Justice John Roberts.

ROBERTS: Thank you. The question from Senator Harris is for the House Managers. President Nixon said, quote, "When the president does it that means that it is not illegal." End quote. Before he was elected, president Trump said, quote, "When you're a star they let you do it, you can do anything," end quote. After he was elected, president Trump said that Article 2 of the Constitution gives him, quote, "the right to do whatever he wants as president." End quote. These statements suggest that each of them believed that the president is above the law. A belief reflected in the improper actions that both presidents took to affect their re-election campaigns. If the Senate fails the hold the president accountable for misconduct, how would that undermine the integrity of our system of justice?

The point about undermining the integrity of our justice system is important, and all, but can we for just a moment or three appreciate that she managed to get the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States to read Trump's words from the Access Hollywood tape directly into the record of the Senate impeachment trial??? I mean, that was some pretty extraordinary cleverness, right there.

As if THAT weren't enough, Senator Kamala Harris sent up a question that not only brought Lev Parnas' name into the chamber, but had SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts reading the words Trump spoke on the tape Igor Fruman secretly recorded. "Take her out."

She has never, and never will let any fool or criminal get away with ANYTHING, and for that reason, she has the respect and gratitude of millions of regular folks who love to see strong women make bullies cry.

