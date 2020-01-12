Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What a week. We almost had a war with Iran going on (and that may still happen), news media obsessed over when Speaker Pelosi was going to send over articles of impeachment for Mitch McConnell to shoot down, Tom Steyer qualified for Tuesday's debate by buying all the air time in Nevada and South Carolina, and the Democratic field has been winnowed to 13 with Marianne Williamson's exit. Mike Lee and Rand Paul got mad at Donald Trump for an hour or so, and we still have a madman in the White House.

Still, the Sunday shows grind on, and like it or not, they do set a narrative for the week.

Here's the lineup for this week via The Hill:

ABC's “This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); national security advisor Robert O'Brien. NBC's “Meet the Press" — O'Brien; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) CBS' “Face the Nation" — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); former Secretary of State John Kerry. CNN's “State of the Union" — Esper; Lee; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. “Fox News Sunday" — O'Brien; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. FOX News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" — Sec. Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury; Steve Bannon, Former White House Chief Strategist; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

What's catching your eye this morning?