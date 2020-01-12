Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Who's framing the debate this week?
By Karoli Kuns
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Tasnim News Agency [CC BY 4.0]

What a week. We almost had a war with Iran going on (and that may still happen), news media obsessed over when Speaker Pelosi was going to send over articles of impeachment for Mitch McConnell to shoot down, Tom Steyer qualified for Tuesday's debate by buying all the air time in Nevada and South Carolina, and the Democratic field has been winnowed to 13 with Marianne Williamson's exit. Mike Lee and Rand Paul got mad at Donald Trump for an hour or so, and we still have a madman in the White House.

Still, the Sunday shows grind on, and like it or not, they do set a narrative for the week.

Here's the lineup for this week via The Hill:

ABC's “This Week" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); national security advisor Robert O'Brien.

NBC's “Meet the Press" — O'Brien; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.)

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.); former Secretary of State John Kerry.

CNN's “State of the Union" — Esper; Lee; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“Fox News Sunday" — O'Brien; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

FOX News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" — Sec. Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury; Steve Bannon, Former White House Chief Strategist; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

What's catching your eye this morning?


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.