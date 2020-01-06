Politics
WATCH: Michelle Williams, Best Speech Of 2020 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams stands on stage and proves the personal is political. (Open Thread)
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Michelle Williams is expecting a baby. And last night she won a Golden Globe (best actress in a limited series) for her work in "Fosse/Verdon." She said this:

When you put this [award] in someone's hands you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I'm grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice.

I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose.

To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us.

Open thread below...


