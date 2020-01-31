Politics
WATCH: Senate Chaplain Barry Black Casts Subtle Shade: 'We Always Reap What We Sow'

In his opening prayer today, Rear Adm. Barry Black made a pointed plea which will fall upon deaf ears.
By Karoli Kuns
Rear Adm. Barry Black has given the invocation at every day of this Senate impeachment trial. On some days, he has been subtle, other days not so much. But during Friday's prayer, he called down some righteous fire.

Just as Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would oppose additional witnesses and documents, Admiral Black prayed, "Lord, help them to remember that they can't ignore you and get away with it."

He added with emphasis, "For we always reap what we sow."

We. Always. Reap. What. We. Sow. Yes, indeed.

And here is what they are reaping today.

Marco Rubio:

The sole purpose of this extraordinary power to remove the one person entrusted with all of the powers of an entire branch of government is to provide a last-resort remedy to protect the country. That is why Hamilton wrote that in these trials our decisions should be pursuing “the public good.”

The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office.

Lamar Alexander, that profile in courage:

Yes, that's right. They're going with the, "Yes, he did what they say he did but we're not removing him from office."

In November, they will reap what they have sown. Starting with Moscow Mitch McConnell.

