Azar Refuses To Assure Congress That Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable

Rep. Schakowsky sought assurance that any future vaccine would be affordable. Azar was more concerned with profit.
By Aliza Worthington
Ain't life grand, when there's a potential pandemic on our doorstep, but those in power can at least find ways to get rich from it at the expense of the nation's citizenry?

Illinois' Rep. Jan Schakowsky was questioning Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about our response and preparedness for the impending rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. She asked him to affirm that a vaccine, when developed, "for sure, would be affordable for anyone who needs it." Reasonable, right?

Well, slow down, there, tiger. Not when there's a buck to be made! Haven't you ever heard of price gouging? This is AMERICA, DAMMIT!

AZAR: We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price, because we need the private sector to invest. The priority is to get vaccines and therapeutics. Price controls won't get us there.

Don't forget, though, at least we have Chad Wolf as Acting Secretary of DHS working hard to keep us safe. Oh, you don't know Chad? Just picture the guy in high school who puts the textbook under his pillow the night before a test hoping it will drift upwards into his brain. So there is NOTHING to worry about AT ALL!

Meanwhile, while Trump was blindsiding Azar by declaring Pence our cArOnAvIrUS CZaR, this happened:

YAAAAAAAAY

I think Joyce Vance speaks for all of us when she says:

But at least the rich will be able to afford the vaccine, once investors are satisfied they'll make enough profit!

