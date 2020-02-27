Azar Refuses To Assure Congress That Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Affordable

Ain't life grand, when there's a potential pandemic on our doorstep, but those in power can at least find ways to get rich from it at the expense of the nation's citizenry?

Illinois' Rep. Jan Schakowsky was questioning Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about our response and preparedness for the impending rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S. She asked him to affirm that a vaccine, when developed, "for sure, would be affordable for anyone who needs it." Reasonable, right?

Well, slow down, there, tiger. Not when there's a buck to be made! Haven't you ever heard of price gouging? This is AMERICA, DAMMIT!

AZAR: We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price, because we need the private sector to invest. The priority is to get vaccines and therapeutics. Price controls won't get us there.

In case anyone's forgotten, Azar was the president of Eli Lilly, a member of the board of directors of a pharmaceutical lobby group, and ran a strategist/consultant firm to the biotech and healthcare industries. https://t.co/jgfHeDXlWu — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 27, 2020

Don't forget, though, at least we have Chad Wolf as Acting Secretary of DHS working hard to keep us safe. Oh, you don't know Chad? Just picture the guy in high school who puts the textbook under his pillow the night before a test hoping it will drift upwards into his brain. So there is NOTHING to worry about AT ALL!

Meanwhile, while Trump was blindsiding Azar by declaring Pence our cArOnAvIrUS CZaR, this happened:

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been informed of the first case of the coronavirus in a person who did not recently return from a foreign country or have contact with a confirmed case, according to a person briefed on the case."https://t.co/G7vEgEKsed — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) February 26, 2020

YAAAAAAAAY

I think Joyce Vance speaks for all of us when she says:

Pence is the Coronoavirus Czar. We’re doomed. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 26, 2020

But at least the rich will be able to afford the vaccine, once investors are satisfied they'll make enough profit!