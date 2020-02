Forty years ago this week, the 4th album from Elvis Costello and the Attractions, Get Happy, was released.

At the time of it's release it was considered a bit of a departure of the band's first three albums due to showing an influence of R&B, ska and soul music. The single pulled from it, "I Can't Stand Up for Falling Down", was an upbeat reworking of a song Sam & Dave recorded in 1967.

What are you listening to tonight?