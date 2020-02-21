Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Devin Nunes Demonstrates Fox News 'Logic'

"If the Russians want Republicans to win, why did Democrats win in 2016?" asks one of the stupidest congressmen on the planet.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Good news, the Republican Party looks like nothing but Stable Geniuses for miles.

For instance, Devin Nunes, Republican of California, a proud member of the House Intelligence Committee (ironically) and speaking to you from the World Ag Expo because HE'S A FARMER.

And Devin is here to tell you that this "Russians want Republicans to win" is a lot of hooey, because then, how do you explain that Democrats won the midterms in 2016, huh? Gotcha there, didn't I?

Former Republican House staffer Jim Swift weighed in on Twitter: "I worked with Nunes on W&M [Ways and Means Committee] and he's one of the dumbest members there is. He was just able to hide it longer than others."

Hide it?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.