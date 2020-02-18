Drain The Swamp? Trump Pardons FOUR High-Profile Convicts

So much for "Drain the Swamp."

Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr, commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor (and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, yeah) Rod Blagojevich, and pardoned "friend of Rudy" Bernie Kerik today.

Both Blagojevich and DeBartolo were convicted in bribery cases. Go figure. Kerik pleaded guilty to 8 charges that included tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

Blago in particular is a ridiculous move. He was removed from office and forbidden to ever hold office again for attempting to SELL Barack Obama's Senate seat. They have him dead-to-rights on the phone trying to make a deal.

In 2018 Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger joined many in telling Trump, "Don't do it."

Today, I joined my IL GOP colleagues in sending a letter to POTUS re: former #Illinois Gov. Rod #Blagojevich. My full statement can be found below & our WH letter can be read here: https://t.co/D5jj3FPS76 pic.twitter.com/u8jsbdvyU6 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 11, 2018

We all know what this is about: