Flat Earther Accidentally Kills Self During Science Channel Rocket Launch

Mike Hughes, self-taught "rocket scientist" and flat Earth conspiracy theorist, died this weekend in a homemade rocket launch gone wrong. Hughes, known as "Mad Mike," was filming for a Science Channel series called "Homemade Astronauts," a title that telegraphs the inherent problem. He was attempting to get his rocket up to an altitude of 5,000 feet allegedly to prove that the Earth is flat, but shortly after launch, there were problems and the parachute attached to the rocket ripped off, leading to Hughes falling to his death.

Hughes had made similar attempts twice in the past, most recently in August 2019. His first launch was in March 2018, and during that attempt he did reach an altitude of 1,875 feet. The second attempt was cancelled due to bad weather.

So what do "Flat Earthers" believe? Modern flat Earth conspiracy theorists believe that the Earth is flat, disputing the Earth's spherical shape, despite photos from space and other planets appearing to us through telescopes as spheres. These groups began cropping up again in the middle of the 20th century, after a comfortable dormancy when Pythagoras posited it in Greece around 500 BC. Some self-professed Flat Earthers are really serious in their beliefs, often motivated by religion, pseudoscience or conspiracy theories. Others, less serious, are just doubtful of science in general and don't believe what they don't see with their own eyes. Why anyone who seeks to disprove something that is not up for debate gets airtime on the "Science Channel" is an answer only the network can make.

Here is the issue with Hughes' attempted flight. Even if he did make it to 5,000 feet, he would not have been able to prove (or disprove) the flat earth theory. He would actually have needed to be at roughly 62 miles above the Earth at a spot called the Kármán line, which is where the sky ends and space begins.

He would never have made it to that altitude in a homemade rocket.

Here is video of the launch

Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive. #MadMike #MadMikeHughes pic.twitter.com/svtviTEi8f — Justin Chapman (@justindchapman) February 22, 2020

The Science Channel issued a statement shortly after the news about Hughes death:

Michael 'Mad Mike' Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket. Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey pic.twitter.com/GxwjpVf2md — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) February 23, 2020

And that has been met by not a little scorn from actual scientists:

HOW COULD YOU BE SO IRRESPONSIBLE? You turn down top TV programs pitched by actual scientists who are women, and POC, but you turn them down because "they won't sell" and you support THIS? I hope the entire world sees what you did. You are at fault, in part. Shame on you. https://t.co/KIZMrqWn4M — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) February 23, 2020

He needed to go to 40,000 feet to see if the Earth is a sphere. The $18k steem rocket that killed him was supposed to arrive to 5,000 feet. Commercial airlines get easily to 33,000 feet.



Thanks @ScienceChannel for making us smarter! — Christian Giordano (@nuthinking) February 23, 2020

Encouraging a nutcase in his delusion and letting him go to his death isn't science. You are accountable, there were other ways to prove him wrong on film. — LadyFel (@Lady_Fel) February 23, 2020

My brother's and I were just talking about this. It should be renamed the Darwin Award channel. Next up, self taught brain surgeons.

The Science channel is unwatchable at this point.

History channel has turned into crap too. It contributes to the dumbing down of America. — Crapsickles and AntiChryslers!🔮 (@KariMcNinch) February 23, 2020

