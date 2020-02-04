Fox Anchor Disses Trumps: Stop Saying Iowa Was 'Rigged'

Yes, Iowa was a clusterf*** and changes will be made. But the Trump crime syndicate tweeted last night that "something-something Democrat Party rigged."
Pollster Chris Anderson of Anderson Robbins Research is apparently paid to report actual results and he was not having it.
SANDRA SMITH: That would be a response to the Trump campaign, Brad Parscale sent out a tweet, "Quality Control = rigged?"
ANDERSON: Yeah, that is slightly more ridiculous than the outcome of the caucuses last night, which is a travesty. It wasn't rigged. There's just no way around that. This is a total diminishment of the Iowa Caucuses. Even if they do put their results out -- presumably they will sometime, the impact is greatly diminished. The candidates couldn't make victory speeches. The field isn't winnowed -- that's one of the purposes of Iowa.