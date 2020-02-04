Politics
Fox Anchor Disses Trumps: Stop Saying Iowa Was 'Rigged'

If Iowa was "rigged," says Fox News' "Decision Desk" pollster Chris Anderson, the person rigging it would get a win out of it. Duh.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Yes, Iowa was a clusterf*** and changes will be made. But the Trump crime syndicate tweeted last night that "something-something Democrat Party rigged."

Pollster Chris Anderson of Anderson Robbins Research is apparently paid to report actual results and he was not having it.

CHRIS ANDERSON: One thing that we can say with a whole lot of confidence is this was not rigged. Because if something is "rigged," it benefits the people that rigged it. And this is the absolute worst outcome.

SANDRA SMITH: That would be a response to the Trump campaign, Brad Parscale sent out a tweet, "Quality Control = rigged?"

ANDERSON: Yeah, that is slightly more ridiculous than the outcome of the caucuses last night, which is a travesty. It wasn't rigged. There's just no way around that. This is a total diminishment of the Iowa Caucuses. Even if they do put their results out -- presumably they will sometime, the impact is greatly diminished. The candidates couldn't make victory speeches. The field isn't winnowed -- that's one of the purposes of Iowa.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

