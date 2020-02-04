Fox Anchor Disses Trumps: Stop Saying Iowa Was 'Rigged'

Yes, Iowa was a clusterf*** and changes will be made. But the Trump crime syndicate tweeted last night that "something-something Democrat Party rigged."

Without evidence, top Trump campaign officials — including sons @EricTrump & @DonaldJTrumpJr — are sowing distrust in the democratic process, suggesting the Democratic Iowa caucuses are “rigged.” pic.twitter.com/AlpFJTZYxw — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 4, 2020

Pollster Chris Anderson of Anderson Robbins Research is apparently paid to report actual results and he was not having it.