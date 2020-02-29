Media Bites
Fox News' Dan Bongino Came Unglued At A Mediaite Reporter

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino reportedly became unglued and began cursing at a Mediaite writer who approached him at CPAC Thursday.
By NewsHound Ellen
Mediaite's Zachary Petrizzo wrote about what happened when he approached Bongino at CPAC following a hit on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle:

“Listen, nothing personal but your site sucks,” Bongino explained after I introduced myself. “Sorry, you guys are total assholes to me.”

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Like total douchebags,” he continued. “Constant bullshit.”

Bongino went on to say, “I probably make more money than your entire website,” and to call the editor in chief, Aidan McLaughlin “a dick.” That last epithet was partially walked back, apparently, when Bongino claimed to like McLaughlin but just wished him to “ease up.”

Poor little snowflake.

Bongino, you may recall, was reportedly banned from the Fox News @ Night show over behavior deemed “unglued.” That seems a perfectly apt description of his behavior with Petrizzo, dontcha think?

By the way, this easily-unhinged fella is being touted for a position as a Homeland Security or terrorism adviser to Donald Trump by Clarence Thomas’ wife. (Ed. Note: Bongino was one of the founding Groundswell members)

Bongino is not the first Fox News figure to lose it with a Mediaite writer at CPAC. In 2018, Sebastian Gorka reportedly told then-writer Caleb Ecarma to “f*** off” and then shoved him.

You can watch Gorka shove Ecarma below, captured by The Daily Beast’s Max Tani.

Published with permission of NewsHounds

