Blue Heron Blast reminds us of the de facto tyranny of the minority that's built into our gubmint: it's more than the Electoral College: it's the Senate, too.

eVille Times reviews the human and dollar costs of our longest, on-going war.

The Psy of Life reports to us from China on the impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.

Bonus Track: Celia Rivenbark wants to spend a minute with Melania. Is it too much to ask?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.