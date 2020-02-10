Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Good morning Crooks and Liars! I'd like to take a moment, here at the top of the post to ask everyone to check their voter status; I'll wait. The primaries are upon us and given all the usual suspects with all the usual voter suppression techniques and the Kremlin's interest in our democracy, it's better to be safe than sorry. On to the links!

Blue Heron Blast reminds us of the de facto tyranny of the minority that's built into our gubmint: it's more than the Electoral College: it's the Senate, too.

eVille Times reviews the human and dollar costs of our longest, on-going war.

The Psy of Life reports to us from China on the impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.

Bonus Track: Celia Rivenbark wants to spend a minute with Melania. Is it too much to ask?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

