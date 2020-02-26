Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Nancy Pelosi Blisters Trump’s Latest ‘Anemic’ Response To Coronavirus

"What he’s doing is too late," the Speaker of the House told reporters today.
By David
1 hour ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lashed out at President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his response to the Coronavirus.

While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi slammed the president after he promised the epidemic “is going to go away.”

“This is shameful,” Pelosi said. “He puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic in terms of addressing this. Ebola, we did $5 billion. And now they’re trying to take the ebola money and spend it here.”

“What he’s doing is late, too late, anemic,” she added. “Hopefully we came make up for the loss of time but we have to have professionals in place, resources that are adequate and not use scare tactics about people coming back to our country.”

Pelosi remarks come as some health professional are questioning the Trump administration’s competency.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.