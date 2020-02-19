Politics
NBC News/Wall Street Journal Erase Elizabeth Warren In Their New National Poll

Elizabeth Warren is in third place in the polls but that didn't stop NBC News/WSJ from failing to poll her in a head-to-head matchup against Trump.
By Kerry Eleveld
Image from: Alex Wong/Getty Images

You can’t make this stuff up: A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll chose five Democratic candidates to test against Donald Trump in a new national poll. Elizabeth Warren, who is tied for third in the poll, wasn’t one of them. Instead, the outlets opted to test two candidates running below her—Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Here’s the national rankings (compared to candidates’ movement since their January poll).

  • Sanders 27% (-)
  • Biden 15% (-11)
  • Warren 14% (-1)
  • Bloomberg 14% (+5)
  • Buttigieg 13% (+6)
  • Klobuchar 7% (+2)

Check out how **every one of them (**except Warren) stacks up against Trump. #WheresWarren

Published with permission of Daily Kos

UPDATE (Karoli) Wait! There's more:

And I am calling for everyone to flood NBC News with complaints. They ought to withdraw the entire poll.

