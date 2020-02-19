NBC News/Wall Street Journal Erase Elizabeth Warren In Their New National Poll

You can’t make this stuff up: A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll chose five Democratic candidates to test against Donald Trump in a new national poll. Elizabeth Warren, who is tied for third in the poll, wasn’t one of them. Instead, the outlets opted to test two candidates running below her—Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Here’s the national rankings (compared to candidates’ movement since their January poll).

Sanders 27% (-)

Biden 15% (-11)

Warren 14% (-1)

Bloomberg 14% (+5)

Buttigieg 13% (+6)

Klobuchar 7% (+2)

Check out how **every one of them (**except Warren) stacks up against Trump. #WheresWarren

Hypothetical general-election matchups:



Biden 52%, Trump 44%

Bloomberg 50%, Trump 43%

Sanders 50%, Trump 46%

Buttigieg 48%, Trump 44%

Klob 48%, Trump 45%



Feb 14-17, RVs, MOE +/- 3.3% — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 18, 2020

Does NBC/WSJ poll have a hotline number where I can report a missing woman? https://t.co/2b5fdxx7YY — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) February 18, 2020

Published with permission of Daily Kos

UPDATE (Karoli) Wait! There's more:

Now they are using Amy Klobouchar's photo next to Elizabeth Warren's name! WTH is going on here?!!! pic.twitter.com/jtr33l7XJZ — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) February 19, 2020

And I am calling for everyone to flood NBC News with complaints. They ought to withdraw the entire poll.