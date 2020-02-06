Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Profiles In Greed: John Bolton Said No To Written Statement

Adam Schiff reports that House Managers asked John Bolton via counsel to provide a written affidavit under oath to the Senate Impeachment trial. Bolton refused.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Adam Schiff made news on Rachel Maddow's show Wednesday when he noted a refusal by John Bolton to provide a written affidavit to the Senate Impeachment trial.

House managers had asked Bolton to provide testimony in this way when it became clear that the Senate was going to vote against witnesses and documents.

Bolton, who had earlier indicated he WOULD testify before the Senate, refused the House managers' request.

He should be subpoenaed and fined his entire book advance if he doesn't comply.

ADAM SCHIFF: I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses — after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused.

So, for whatever reason, he apparently was willing to testify before the Senate but apart from that, seems intent on saving it for his book.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.