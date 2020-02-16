Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Whatchya watching this Sunday Morning?
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

I hope you all realize our kids are a bazillion times smarter and cooler than we are.

This caused the internet to swoon and have, of course, a billion questions for Anna, not to mention marriage proposals, probably.

And because the world is how it is, now, this ended up an actual story on CNN. Poor dad.

Don't worry, Craig. You'll always have baseball to write about.

Here are your panelists and guests on the Sunday morning teevee shows, via Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Joe Biden … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Peter Alexander, María Teresa Kumar, Danielle Pletka and Eugene Robinson.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Tom Steyer. Panel: Pierre Thomas, MaryAlice Parks, Franco Ordoñez and Julie Pace.

-- CBS’ “Face the Nation”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) … Tom Steyer … Anthony Fauci, director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Eliana Johnson, Ed O’Keefe, Paula Reid and Amy Walter.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Pete Buttigieg … Kellyanne Conway. Panel: Guy Benson, Donna Brazile, Michael Anton and Charles Lane. … “Power Player of the Week” segment with Ben Folds.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Pete Buttigieg … Marc Short … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) (substitute anchor: Dana Bash).

-- Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures”: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy … Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) … Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) … Trey Gowdy.

-- Fox News’ “MediaBuzz”: Ben Domenech … Kristen Soltis Anderson … Joe Trippi … Charles Gasparino … David Bossie … Philippe Reines.

-- CNN’s “Inside Politics”: Panel: Margaret Talev, Lisa Lerer, Tarini Parti and Phil Mattingly (substitute anchor: Nia-Malika Henderson).

-- CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: Panel: Anna Fifield and Rana Foroohar … Colleen Kraft … Kim Ghattas … Joseph S. Nye Jr.

