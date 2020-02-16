Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I hope you all realize our kids are a bazillion times smarter and cooler than we are.
Last night:
Me: Got any homework?
Anna: Nah.
Me: Whatcha gonna do?
Anna: Have a map I’m working on.
Just found this on her desk. pic.twitter.com/9uulpX1Pve
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020
This caused the internet to swoon and have, of course, a billion questions for Anna, not to mention marriage proposals, probably.
Update: pic.twitter.com/Kh2zYSEoQb
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020
My 16-year-old daughter just red pilled us all.
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 12, 2020
And because the world is how it is, now, this ended up an actual story on CNN. Poor dad.
Good morning. CNN, the Cincinnati Enquirer and the ABC affiliate here in Columbus all want to do stories on the map.
I really wish I understood the world. I like to think I understood it once, but I clearly was mistaken.
— Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 13, 2020
Don't worry, Craig. You'll always have baseball to write about.
