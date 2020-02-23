Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

In case you missed it this week, we have an entry for our rare Score One For The Good Guys Chronicles.

Michael Fesser, a Black man in Portland, Oregon, father of 8, won his lawsuit against his former boss AND the West Linn Police Department for a total of $1.15 million. Fesser was the victim of racism and harassment at his job, and when he reported it to his boss, Eric Benson, Benson decided to call in his buddy — Chief of Police at the West Linn PD at the time — to try to build a false case against Fesser that he was stealing from the company. Police Chief Terry Timeus was totally down with that idea, and had no trouble finding help with his racist cop crew to fake up a case and even try to get Fesser arrested in Clackamas County, to "make sure he was with some real racist boys." That police chief retired in 2017 amid allegations of drunk driving.

Read all the details here, including the mayor's long apology. You can also see a video of Mr. Fesser discussing why he felt he needed to go through with this lawsuit, and how he had the strength after what he'd been through. It's quite a story.

Here are your Sunday morning talk show guests and panelists, via Politico: