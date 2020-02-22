Politics
Trump Wants Fox’s Neil Cavuto Fired Over Critical Guest

Donald Trump upped his attacks on Fox News and Fox Business host Neil Cavuto yesterday by suggesting he should be pushed out like Shepard Smith was.
By NewsHound Ellen
As we have previously posted, Donald Trump had a meltdown after RealClear Politics associate editor A.B. Stoddard ripped Trump over his “disastrous” 2016 debate performances when she appeared on Cavuto’s Your World show Thursday.

The Crybaby in Chief responded in a tweet: “Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

Cavuto shot back with an on-air fact check that pointed out, no, polls found that Trump “had failed to do well in those debates.”

Trump was still obsessing about Cavuto during a rally in Colorado a little later:

“All [Fox’s] high-rated shows are the shows that like Trump. All their loser shows, like Cavuto, are the shows that don’t like Trump.” Then, throwing open his arms, he shouted with triumphant malice, “How is Shep Smith doing lately, by the way?” Trump gloated as the crowd booed. “How is Shep? He had the lowest ratings and now Cavuto took his place, so that’s OK,” Trump added.

Yesterday, Trump was still whining about the slight. This time, Trump not-so-subtly hinted that Fox should fire Cavuto:

You probably will not be shocked to learn that Trump is wrong about Cavuto’s show being a “loser show,” according to Mediaite:

Nielsen data shows that in the month of February, only one non-Fox News program in all of cable news boasts a higher audience that Your World with Neil Cavuto — that being MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. Cavuto’s weekend show on Fox News, Cavuto Live, is No. 1 across the board. And those two programs, along with Cavuto: Coast to Coast on Fox Business are up year over year.

To her credit, Fox Trumper Trish Regan stuck up for Cavuto Thursday (much more so than Fox News’ Ed Henry):

REGAN: It’s come to my attention that the president, while speaking to that crowd in Colorado Springs said some disparaging things about one of my colleagues, someone who I respect tremendously, Neil Cavuto, who has been here since the start of Fox, who is someone who started this network, Fox Business and someone who is the utmost journalist and always fair. I can tell you that about Neil. He is a fair person, a fair guy and a good man. So I’m disappointed that the president said those things because Neil Cavuto is one guy who just doesn’t deserve it.

You can watch Regan’s comments below, from Fox Business Network’s February 20, 2020 Trish Regan Primetime.

