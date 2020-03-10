Trish Regan: Democrats Are Using The Coronavirus To Destroy Donald Trump

Always nice to see the fair and balanced (and not completely deranged) hosts of Fox News, or in this case, Fox Business News, working on behalf of Dear Leader. Trish Regan's monologue was called the "coronavirus impeachment scam." I suppose none of which should be in any way surprising, as Fox News and its bizarre offspring, Fox Business News, exist to prop up this failed and inept president, even at the expense of public health and safety.

Source: Newsweek

Fox Business host Trish Regan said criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 outbreak was another attempt to impeach him on Monday night.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States rose, the Trish Regan Primetime anchor told viewers that attacks on the president's reaction to the spread of the new coronavirus were "impeachment all over again," and accused the "liberal media" of trying to destroy President Trump over the issue.

She also took aim at stock market investors, claiming that some of them were allowing their "hate" for the commander-in-chief to "spiral out of control" as markets tumbled.

Delivering a monologue headlined "coronavirus impeachment scam," Regan said: "The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him, and only him, for a virus that originated halfway around the world.

"Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off unlike anything we've seen recently, or whether it be to create mass hysteria to stop our economy dead in its tracks, they told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump."

Regan went on to question why the COVID-19 outbreak had created "melodrama on such an agitated scale," coupled with a fierce market reaction.