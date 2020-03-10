Trish Regan: Democrats Are Using The Coronavirus To Destroy Donald Trump

Always nice to see the fair and balanced (and not completely deranged) hosts of Fox News, or in this case, Fox Business News, working on behalf of Dear Leader. Trish Regan's monologue was called the "coronavirus impeachment scam." I suppose none of which should be in any way surprising, as Fox News and its bizarre offspring, Fox Business News, exist to prop up this failed and inept president, even at the expense of public health and safety.
Source: Newsweek
Fox Business host Trish Regan said criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 outbreak was another attempt to impeach him on Monday night.
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States rose, the Trish Regan Primetime anchor told viewers that attacks on the president's reaction to the spread of the new coronavirus were "impeachment all over again," and accused the "liberal media" of trying to destroy President Trump over the issue.
She also took aim at stock market investors, claiming that some of them were allowing their "hate" for the commander-in-chief to "spiral out of control" as markets tumbled.
Delivering a monologue headlined "coronavirus impeachment scam," Regan said: "The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him, and only him, for a virus that originated halfway around the world.
"Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off unlike anything we've seen recently, or whether it be to create mass hysteria to stop our economy dead in its tracks, they told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump."
Regan went on to question why the COVID-19 outbreak had created "melodrama on such an agitated scale," coupled with a fierce market reaction.
Transcript
TRISH REGAN (HOST): We've reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president. And sadly it seems they care very little for any of the destruction they are leaving in their wake. Losses in the stock market, all this, unfortunately, just part of the political casualties for them.
You know, this is the time to be united. Not to be pointing fingers, not to be encouraging hate. And yet what do we see? We see the absolute opposite from the left tonight.
...
The hate is boiling over. Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president.
The reaction to her spiel was not kind.
Even a former Fox News host wondered what was going on.