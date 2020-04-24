Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Trump Loyalist Michael Caputo Spread Racist Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19

Trump's newly-installed Health and Human Services spokesman, Michael Caputo, tried to get rid of his racist, conspiracy-theorizing tweets about the COVID-19 pandemic but they live on thanks to the Internet Archive’s Way Back Machine and CNN’s KFile.
By NewsHound Ellen
Michael Caputo is the new spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department. Image from: Crooks and Liars screen grab

According to CNN's KFile, Caputo deleted more than 1300 tweets and retweets that were “littered with conspiracy theories and controversial language to go after perceived critics of the Trump administration.”

Much of that “controversial language” is downright racist. For example, in response to the conspiracy theory that the U.S. brought the coronavirus to China, Caputo tweeted: "Sure, millions of Chinese suck the blood out of rabid bats as an appetizer and eat the ass out of anteaters but some foreigner snuck in a bottle of the good stuff. That's it."

caputo_1.png

On March 28, Caputo responded to MSNBC's Chris Hayes saying that no other country on Earth was doing a worse job handling the crisis, with "Who knew @chrislhayes is Chinese?"

caputo_2.png

On March 18: Caputo tweeted, "Double down on #ChineseVirus. Leftists lost the true meaning of 'racism' long ago. And polls show they've beaten this dead horse so badly that GOP, independent, and soft Dem voters ignore them." He adds, "Nobody should let Democrats and their conjugal media popularize Chinese Communist Party talking points. Democrats + Media = CCP."

caputo_3_0.png
Caputo may work for all taxpayers but he clearly hates a large number of them, maybe more than he hates the virus. In fact, Trish Regan could have gotten her bonkers “coronavirus impeachment scam” rant, which got her fired from Fox Business, directly from Caputo.

On March 8, one day before Regan's rant, Caputo tweeted: "Coronavirus is the Democrats' new Russia, their new Ukraine. And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems' strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?" (James Hodgkinson is the would-be assassin of Rep. Steve Scalise)

caputo_4.png

Seething hatred for his fellow citizens is not exactly a good look for an HHS spokesperson in the middle of a pandemic. But Caputo defended his tweets by calling himself a “spirited” “defender of the President” and claimed that the mass deletion of his tweets had nothing to do with his recent appointment to public office. He told KFile that he deletes his tweets "every month and I do it because it drives people mad."

Just another one of Trump’s “best people.”

