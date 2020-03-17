Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trish Regan Unlikely To Return To Fox

The Fox Business Host found herself sidelined after pushing the same nonsense as others about the coronavirus pandemic, including Trump himself.
By Ed Scarce
1 week ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

An interesting report in WaPo yesterday detailed how some Fox News hosts are being treated differently, but pushing the same conspiratorial nonsense. Fox Business Host Trish Regan is likely out for good after calling the coronavirus a Democratic hoax designed to impeach Trump.

Source: Raw Story

According to the Washington Post, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is likely out of her job after a partisan tirade accusing Democrats of engineering a coronavirus overreaction to topple President Donald Trump.

“Regan’s on-air speculation at the start of last week that coronavirus was merely another impeachment gambit for Democrats drew widespread pushback,” reported Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison. “Clearly the mood was changing at Fox by the time the network announced late Friday that her discussion-and-commentary program on Fox Business would leave the air indefinitely, to be replaced by newscasts. Fox insiders said Regan is unlikely to return.”

The report continued: “But they added that Regan’s removal from air showed that only some hosts — those with the biggest ratings — are protected at Fox News. ‘If you put Trish’s comments up against Laura [Ingraham’s], you can’t honestly tell me that Trish is off the air’ because of her coronavirus commentary, said a former Fox News executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly about his past employer.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.