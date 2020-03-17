Trish Regan Unlikely To Return To Fox

An interesting report in WaPo yesterday detailed how some Fox News hosts are being treated differently, but pushing the same conspiratorial nonsense. Fox Business Host Trish Regan is likely out for good after calling the coronavirus a Democratic hoax designed to impeach Trump.

Source: Raw Story

According to the Washington Post, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan is likely out of her job after a partisan tirade accusing Democrats of engineering a coronavirus overreaction to topple President Donald Trump.

“Regan’s on-air speculation at the start of last week that coronavirus was merely another impeachment gambit for Democrats drew widespread pushback,” reported Paul Farhi and Sarah Ellison. “Clearly the mood was changing at Fox by the time the network announced late Friday that her discussion-and-commentary program on Fox Business would leave the air indefinitely, to be replaced by newscasts. Fox insiders said Regan is unlikely to return.”

The report continued: “But they added that Regan’s removal from air showed that only some hosts — those with the biggest ratings — are protected at Fox News. ‘If you put Trish’s comments up against Laura [Ingraham’s], you can’t honestly tell me that Trish is off the air’ because of her coronavirus commentary, said a former Fox News executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly about his past employer.”