Trump HHS Official Admits ‘We Want Them Infected’ With COVID-19

It sounds like something out of a Nazi experiment but a top Trump appointee at HHS, Paul Alexander, urged other health officials to “flood the zone” with coronavirus and infect “kids and young people” in order to develop herd immunity.

That was the plan of the dubiously qualified Alexander, then-science adviser to the completely unqualified Michael Caputo, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services. (More on Caputo here)

Politico got the scoop, via internal emails obtained by a House watchdog.

"Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…" Alexander added. "[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected" in order to get "natural immunity…natural exposure," Alexander wrote on July 24 to Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Caputo and eight other senior officials. Caputo subsequently asked Alexander to research the idea, according to emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee's select subcommittee on coronavirus. Alexander also argued that colleges should stay open to allow Covid-19 infections to spread, lamenting in a July 27 email to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield that “we essentially took off the battlefield the most potent weapon we had...younger healthy people, children, teens, young people who we needed to fastly [sic] infect themselves, spread it around, develop immunity, and help stop the spread.” … "So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares?" Alexander wrote in a July 3 email to the health department's top communications officials. "If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares…as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life….who cares if we test more and get more positive tests."

Alexander also urged Dr. Anthony Fauci, a real infectious disease expert to tell the public that masks for schoolchildren are not necessary.

Yet in September, when Caputo lost his marbles so badly he took a leave of absence, he accused CDC scientists of trying to kill Americans with COVID-19 in order to help Joe Biden win the presidential election.

Fortunately, Alexander left HHS when Caputo did. Let’s hope neither of them ever show their faces in public again, unless it’s from a jail.