Antibody Study Shows No 'Herd Immunity' For COVID-19

The British study shows a drop in antibodies once the infection passes. You apparently aren't "immune" after you get well. Wash your hands!
By Frances Langum
Dr. Hilary Jones delivered some bad news to the viewers of Good Morning Britain:

HILARY JONES: Unfortunately, it looks like herd immunity is a long way off. Those people who have been hoping and relying on the concept of herd immunity, their concerns are going to be certainly heightened after this study.

This is a big study. 350,000 people tested on numerous occasions to look at their antibody levels and the trouble is, those antibodies that should give protection over Covid-19 wane over a period of time. They wane faster in the more vulnerable groups - the people over 55. The antibodies aren’t there in such a prevalent manner in that age group and they wane quicker. The prevalence of antibodies is greater in the 18-24-year-old age group and they hang open to their antibodies longer.

Scientists in Britain are suggesting that COVID behaves like a super-flu, and that individuals may need a shot a year or maybe even two shots a year, to remain immune from this strain of COVID.

CNN quotes Dr. Claudia Hoyen, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at University Hospitals of Cleveland:

"This study is really like the first piece of the puzzle that actually gives us the indication that, yes, these antibodies don't seem to stick around for everybody," Hoyen said. "At least in this case, this virus is sort of acting like we can predict, which is a good thing because everything about this virus has been so off the wall." Hoyen said the study also "cements the fact that we're going to be in masks for a while."

"I know that we're all hoping that this is going to end soon, but I just don't think it will," she said.

"I think the sooner we resolve ourselves to the fact that this is what we have to do to get through this, we can accept it and move on. This data clearly shows that your antibodies go away. So just because you have had it once, doesn't make you' immune and it also means you can be contagious again."

