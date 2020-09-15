Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Michael Caputo Goes Off On Paranoid Rant About ‘Left Wing Hit Squads’

Caputo posted on Facebook that "left-wing hit squads were being trained for insurrection" and said the CDC is out to get Donald Trump.
By Red Painter
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Michael Caputo, HHS spokesman, appears to be having a mental breakdown in real time. It would be sad if he wasn't such an awful person with a disgusting history, including racist tweets about China sending the virus to America, claiming Democrats want the virus to kill people and stating that hundreds of thousands of Americans must die for the Democrats to win in 2020. He's also good friends with professional ratf*cker Roger Stone, so you know he is all about dirty tricks, conspiracy theories and general grossness. Oh, and he lived and worked in Russia as an "advisor for Boris Yeltsin" in the mid 90's. He also worked for Russian owned Gazprom. His job? “Bolstering Putin's image in the U.S."

This brings us to this weekend’s craziness. The New York Times is reporting that over the weekend Caputo made completely insane allegations, including "false accusations on Sunday that career government scientists were engaging in “sedition” in their handling of the pandemic and that left-wing hit squads were preparing for armed insurrection after the election."

Just a reminder: Caputo is the spokesman for HHS.

Other accusations levied by Caputo include that the "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of harboring a “resistance unit” determined to undermine President Trump, even if that opposition bolsters the Covid-19 death toll."

CAPUTO THINKS THE CDC IS UNDERMINING THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

Some of his other comments reflect a sense of paranoia that he was in danger from "opponents" of the administration who could be out to hurt him. He said that his physical and mental health were failing, saying:

“I don’t like being alone in Washington....shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.”

Listen, if he is seeing moving shadows in his room, he needs a mental health evaluation. Not a platform to push conspiracy theories about sedition that isn't happening.

After request for comment from the New York Times, HHS kicked out a canned statement of support:

“Mr. Caputo is a critical, integral part of the president’s coronavirus response, leading on public messaging as Americans need public health information to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

Caputo's breakdown comes on the heels of last weeks blistering reporting from Politico and the New York Times about Caputo and his top aides behind the scenes attempts to "revise, delay or even scuttle the core health bulletins of the C.D.C. to paint the administration’s pandemic response in a more positive light. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports had previously been so thoroughly shielded from political interference that political appointees only saw them just before they were published."

As it stands right now, Caputo still has a job. After all, Trump's number one requirement for all employees is undying loyalty for him. But that loyalty does not go both ways, so keep an eye on Trump's twitter feed for any staffing changes. There is always another bootlicker waiting in the shadows to jump into a position and sacrifice his or her professional reputation and career for a few short months of glory and fame.

Shortly after his meltdown, Caputo deleted his Twitter account.

Some fact checking (shocker: Caputo is a lying liar who lies)

I agree with this sentiment.

This. Every word of this.

Caputo, Kremlin spox, has got to go.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.