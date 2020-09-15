Michael Caputo Goes Off On Paranoid Rant About ‘Left Wing Hit Squads’

Michael Caputo, HHS spokesman, appears to be having a mental breakdown in real time. It would be sad if he wasn't such an awful person with a disgusting history, including racist tweets about China sending the virus to America, claiming Democrats want the virus to kill people and stating that hundreds of thousands of Americans must die for the Democrats to win in 2020. He's also good friends with professional ratf*cker Roger Stone, so you know he is all about dirty tricks, conspiracy theories and general grossness. Oh, and he lived and worked in Russia as an "advisor for Boris Yeltsin" in the mid 90's. He also worked for Russian owned Gazprom. His job? “Bolstering Putin's image in the U.S."

This brings us to this weekend’s craziness. The New York Times is reporting that over the weekend Caputo made completely insane allegations, including "false accusations on Sunday that career government scientists were engaging in “sedition” in their handling of the pandemic and that left-wing hit squads were preparing for armed insurrection after the election."

Just a reminder: Caputo is the spokesman for HHS.

Other accusations levied by Caputo include that the "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of harboring a “resistance unit” determined to undermine President Trump, even if that opposition bolsters the Covid-19 death toll."

CAPUTO THINKS THE CDC IS UNDERMINING THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

Some of his other comments reflect a sense of paranoia that he was in danger from "opponents" of the administration who could be out to hurt him. He said that his physical and mental health were failing, saying:

“I don’t like being alone in Washington....shadows on the ceiling in my apartment, there alone, shadows are so long.”

Listen, if he is seeing moving shadows in his room, he needs a mental health evaluation. Not a platform to push conspiracy theories about sedition that isn't happening.

After request for comment from the New York Times, HHS kicked out a canned statement of support:

“Mr. Caputo is a critical, integral part of the president’s coronavirus response, leading on public messaging as Americans need public health information to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

Caputo's breakdown comes on the heels of last weeks blistering reporting from Politico and the New York Times about Caputo and his top aides behind the scenes attempts to "revise, delay or even scuttle the core health bulletins of the C.D.C. to paint the administration’s pandemic response in a more positive light. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports had previously been so thoroughly shielded from political interference that political appointees only saw them just before they were published."

As it stands right now, Caputo still has a job. After all, Trump's number one requirement for all employees is undying loyalty for him. But that loyalty does not go both ways, so keep an eye on Trump's twitter feed for any staffing changes. There is always another bootlicker waiting in the shadows to jump into a position and sacrifice his or her professional reputation and career for a few short months of glory and fame.

Shortly after his meltdown, Caputo deleted his Twitter account.

And now HHS spokesman Michael Caputo has deleted his personal Twitter account altogether. pic.twitter.com/ShLna2OmRn — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 14, 2020

Some fact checking (shocker: Caputo is a lying liar who lies)

To be clear: Caputo is lying. There is no evidence to support anything that he says and his claims should be considered lies until he provides that evidence. https://t.co/MZyFDPZO80 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 14, 2020

I agree with this sentiment.

Michael Caputo sounds like he needs help, and he most definitely shouldn't be in a position of authority in the government. I hope the people responsible for his security clearance (yes, senior HHS officials have them) take his words in this piece seriously. https://t.co/VvRs6LOLfq — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) September 14, 2020

This kind of incitement is bad enough from a private citizen. It should be unacceptable from a government official. Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Frank Pallone chair the relevant authorizing committees. Perhaps they should ask that Mr. Caputo be replaced? https://t.co/UMFyCbmGkt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 14, 2020

This. Every word of this.

Michael Caputo worked for the Kremlin and likely still does. That should be enough for anyone to know exactly why he was installed at HHS. All roads in MAGAworld lead back to Putin. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 14, 2020

Caputo, Kremlin spox, has got to go.