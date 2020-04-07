Flashback: Trump Campaign’s McEnany Told Fox, ‘We Will Not See Diseases Like The Coronavirus Come Here’

File these comments made by Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Fox Business, praising Donald Trump for keeping the coronavirus out of the U.S., under “This Did Not Age Well.”

Thanks to Andrew Kaczynski, of CNN’s Kfile, for reminding us what McEnany said on February 25, the same day National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said the coronavirus was “contained … pretty close to airtight.”

On February 25, McEnany was a guest on FBN’s Trish Regan Primetime. That was almost two weeks before Regan’s fateful “Coronavirus impeachment scam” monologue that got her fired. MCENANY: This president will always put America first, he will always protect American citizens. We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here ... and isn't that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama."

Regan didn’t question a word. Instead, her voice was full of admiration when she replied, “Kayleigh McEnany, thank you so much. Good to see you tonight.”

Remind me again how many pandemics killed thousands of Americans and ground the economy to a halt under Obama? Oh, that’s right. None.

You can watch words McEnany should never live down above. Underneath are comments that Kudlow should never be allowed to forget, either.

