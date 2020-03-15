Alveda King Tells Fox News: The Bible Says COVID-19 Is 'Biological Warfare'

Evangelist Alveda King told Fox News viewers on Sunday that the novel coronavirus is part of a "plot" to unleash "biological warfare" on the planet.

On Sunday, King appeared on Fox & Friends to praise President Donald Trump for declaring a national day of prayer to combat the pandemic.

"President Trump is reminding us to be wise," King told Fox News host Pete Hegseth. "I think he said that a vaccine is on the verge and some other types of precautions... That should be very comforting for us."

(In fact, a COVID-19 vaccine will take at least 18 months to develop, according to the World Health Organization.)

King continued: "In my prayer, [I say], 'God is this you doing this for judgement?' And then I went to Psalms 2 and it says the rulers and the kings of the Earth get together and plot and do certain kind of things."

"So, evil people -- it seems as though biological warfare was involved in this to some degree," she added. "I'm not a conspiracy theorist and I don't want to make up anything."

"Yeah, we don't know that," Hegseth interrupted. "I get that."

"We don't," King agreed. "I think this is human error, not God trying to [punish] America."

Ed. note:This virus was not bioengineered. Scientists are unsure who "Patient Zero" is, but the earliest documented case was on November 17, 2019 in China, after the virus was transferred from an animal to a human.