Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Andrew Cuomo Demands HHS Release 20K Stockpiled Ventilators

"Release the ventilators!" and Cuomo also notes that HHS starts with the word "health"!!!
By David
57 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Tuesday pleaded with the President of the United States to release 20,000 ventilators that have been stockpiled by the federal government.

During his daily pandemic briefing, Cuomo said that New York needs an additional 30,000 ventilators due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

“The federal government has 20,000 ventilators, or thereabouts, in the federal stockpile,” Cuomo explained. “Secretary [Alex Azar] runs an agency called HHS — Health and Human Services. I asked the secretary, ‘Look at the first word in the title of the agency you run. It is health. Your first priority is health. You have 20,000 ventilators in the stockpile. Release the ventilators to New York.'”

Editor's note (Frances Langum): Some doctors are getting creative on how to ventilate multiple patients with one ventilator, because this is where we are. (h/t Susan Madrak)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.