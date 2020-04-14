Gov Cuomo On Trump's 'Total Authority' Comment: He 'Declared Himself King Trump'

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo bashed Trump's authoritarian comments yesterday on MSNBC's Morning Joe, calling them "frightening."

"This wasn’t a bending of the constitution, what the president said last night, it was a breaking of the constitution.”

He continued, “He basically declared himself King Trump, right? And all that annoying federal-state back-and-forth that our Founding Fathers went through, he just disregarded that and said ‘total authority.’ Then, we would've had King George Washington.”

Cuomo explained that the governors are in charge because Trump put them in charge. He told MSNBC that if we do this wrong you will see the number of infections increased dramatically, something Trump fails to take into account with his ridiculous notions of declaring the country ready for business May 1.

And later in the interview Mika Brzezinski asked him if he watches Trump's two-hour coronavirus press conferences and if there was any value to them.

Gov. Cuomo replied, "No, a governor should not watch that.”

“There’s no value in it. It is infuriating, and offensive, and frankly, ignorant of the facts. The president stood up and said, ‘Forget the Constitution of the United States. Forget the concept of federalism,' he said.

Gov Cuomo continued, “To hear a Republican stand up there, by the way, and argue big government and total authority of the Federal government is somewhat amusing. If it wasn’t so serious, it could be funny, all of this. It could be a comedy skit. It’s frightening. It’s frightening. This is the last place we should be, this crazy politics, this absurd positioning when we’re talking about life and death.”

Nothing is funny about this at all. Trump's briefings have become an embarrassment to this country.

Instead of informing, helping, and protecting Americans get through this pandemic, he's hijacked the briefings, cockblocked the medical professionals, and tried to turn his live briefings into infomercials for his reelection campaign.

And he used taxpayer money to fund it.

And now he's also declaring himself a complete and total dictator.

And yet, almost every Republican politician has been mute over Trump's attempted power grab. They're all complicit.